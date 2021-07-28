Police issue Mattie's Call for woman last seen leaving Riverdale home on foot

article

Clayton County police issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 40-year-old woman on Wednesday.

Police said Tomora Rekhi was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Monday leaving a Riverdale home on Ga. Highway 85 on foot.

Police said Rekhi is diagnosed with some intellectual conditions that make her at risk. Police said she has difficulty standing and keeping her balance.

Rekhi has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing glasses, a black sleeveless shirt and black tie-dye shorts. Police said she is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Rekhi is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770)-477-3747.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

