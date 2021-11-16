Police issue Mattie's Call for 16-year-old girl in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Police said Tamiya Lewis left the 800 block of Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
Police said Lewis has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-9 and about 137 pounds.
Lewis was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Tamiya Lewis call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
