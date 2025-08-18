Police investigating death on Chamblee Tucker Road

article

Officers are investigating a death that happened on Chamblee Tucker Road.

Overnight, police found a body on the road between Buford Highway and Shallowford Road.

What we know:

While details about the situation are limited, FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple police vehicles blocking part of the road overnight.

Our photographer says he saw a body lying in the roadway and the DeKalb County medical examiner was on scene.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

What we don't know:

fficials have not shared any information about what led up to the death or the identity of the victim.

It is not clear if anyone will be charged in connection with the investigation.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Chamblee Police Department.