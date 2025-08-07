Police investigation underway at Buckhead Village apartments

A police investigation is underway at an apartment building in the heart of Buckhead early Thursday morning.

FOX 5 cameras spotted a heavy police presence at the Court at Buckhead Village on the 3000 block of Peachtree Street.

What we know:

While authorities have not shared any details about what led them to respond to the apartment complex, homicide investigators are on the scene.

Officers were seen going in an out of the complex, which is located near the Buckhead Village Shops.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if the incident happened in a specific apartment or just at the complex.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured or if officers have anyone in custody.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.