Police investigating suspicious package near Georgia Capitol, Fulton County Courthouse

Police have blocked streets in Downtown Atlanta as they investigate a suspicious package Monday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that they were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Pryor Street NW after reports of a suspicious suitcase.

The area affected is also close to the Georgia Capitol and the Fulton County Courthouse.

APD officers, the Fulton County Marshal's Office, and Fulton County deputies are all on the scene.

Law enforcement agents are diverting trafficking away from the area as they gather more information. Drivers should expect detours and delays in the area.

