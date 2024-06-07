Police investigating shots fired at Fayetteville shopping center

Fayetteville police are investigating a road rage shooting at a local shopping center on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they responded to reports of a person who was shot at the Fayette Village S. Shopping Center at around 5:45 p.m.

While officers say no one was injured, they did confirm that someone had fired shots at the shopping center.

Investigators do not believe there is any risk to the public at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.