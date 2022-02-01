Police investigating shot-up vehicle at SW Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting on University Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.
Police said one person was shot and is in stable condition. An investigator at the scene said a road rage incident could have led to gunfire.
FOX 5 Atlanta saw a vehicle with bullet holes and a shattered window at a Circle K near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A person at the scene told FOX 5 Atlanta they were inside the car with children and their wife was shot in the back.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from Atlanta police.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement