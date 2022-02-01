Police investigating shot-up vehicle at SW Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating a shooting on University Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.

Police said one person was shot and is in stable condition. An investigator at the scene said a road rage incident could have led to gunfire.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw a vehicle with bullet holes and a shattered window at a Circle K near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A person at the scene told FOX 5 Atlanta they were inside the car with children and their wife was shot in the back.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from Atlanta police.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.

