Police investigating shot-up vehicle at SW Atlanta gas station

A person inside the car told FOX 5 Atlanta his wife was shot in the back and children were inside the car. Atlanta police are at the scene investigating.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting on University Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.

Police said one person was shot and is in stable condition. An investigator at the scene said a road rage incident could have led to gunfire.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw a vehicle with bullet holes and a shattered window at a Circle K near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A person at the scene told FOX 5 Atlanta they were inside the car with children and their wife was shot in the back. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more from Atlanta police.

