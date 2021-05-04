Police investigating shooting on the side of Highway 78
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have confirmed an investigation is underway into a shooting in DeKalb County.
Officials said the investigation is on the side of Highway 78 near Valley Brook Road.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if there are injuries.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
