Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:08 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
6
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

Police investigating shooting on the side of Highway 78

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have confirmed an investigation is underway into a shooting in DeKalb County.

Officials said the investigation is on the side of Highway 78 near Valley Brook Road. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if there are injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.