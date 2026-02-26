Ex-Home Depot worker from Covington gets prison in $4M gift card scam

The Brief Former Home Depot employee sentenced in $4M gift card fraud. Prosecutors say she stole and activated more than 8,000 cards. Ordered to serve 3 years, 1 month and pay nearly $4M restitution.



A former Home Depot employee has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for stealing more than $4 million in gift cards from the company.

What we know:

Felecia Ingram, 53, of Covington, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. to three years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $3,946,776 in restitution to The Home Depot. Ingram pleaded guilty to access device fraud on May 1, 2025.

According to prosecutors, Ingram worked as a gift card sales associate beginning in 2008. Between March 2020 and July 2021, she used her facility access credentials to steal more than 8,000 physical gift cards from The Home Depot Store Support Center while fewer employees were onsite during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities said Ingram then used her network credentials to activate the stolen cards by creating false orders, making it appear the cards were intended for corporate events and legitimate business purposes. She later deleted those orders to conceal the scheme and sold the activated cards on the black market, using the proceeds primarily to fund gambling.

The Home Depot discovered the fraud after identifying discrepancies in its gift card ledger balances. Investigators determined Ingram stole approximately 8,325 cards valued at more than $4 million.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service with assistance from The Home Depot. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen H. McClain prosecuted the case.

What we don't know:

No mug shot was provided for Felecia Ingram.