Levi's Call issued for missing Barrow County infant

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a Levi's Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 9-month-old out of Barrow County, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

What we know:

The center posted online that the GBI is searching for Rafael Aguilar Rubio, who was allegedly taken by 20-year-old Cesar Martinez. Officials say they could possibly be headed toward Gwinnett County.

The infant and Martinez were reportedly last seen around 10 a.m. at 681 Carla Court and may be traveling in a red 2020 Toyota Camry with an unknown Georgia license plate. The post stated the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said if there is any relationship between Rafael and Martinez.

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.