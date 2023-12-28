Man shot during encounter with Chamblee police Thursday morning

article

A man was shot Thursday morning during an encounter with a police officer in Chamblee.

According to the Chamblee Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle they believed was stolen in the parking lot of a Walgreens store in the 5300 block of Peachtree Boulevard near Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

During the interaction between a police officer and the man driving the vehicle, a shot was fired and the driver was hit. The police department has not explained at this time what led up to the shooting.

The driver was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure with most shootings involving police officers.

