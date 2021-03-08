Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating alleged shooting at Midtown Atlanta business

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police investigate a robbery at a business inside Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta on March 8, 2021.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an alleged shooting and attempted armed robbery that occurred at a business in Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call of a business robbery at approximately 3 p.m. Monday at 1175 Peachtree St.

Witnesses told police a man approached a cashier and demanded money.

Witnesses told police the cashier then fled to the back of the store when the suspect fired three shots and fled the scene.

Police said there were no injuries.

The details came from a preliminary investigation, which is still ongoing. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

