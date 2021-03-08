Police investigating alleged shooting at Midtown Atlanta business

article

Atlanta police are investigating an alleged shooting and attempted armed robbery that occurred at a business in Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call of a business robbery at approximately 3 p.m. Monday at 1175 Peachtree St.

Witnesses told police a man approached a cashier and demanded money.

Witnesses told police the cashier then fled to the back of the store when the suspect fired three shots and fled the scene.

Police said there were no injuries.

The details came from a preliminary investigation, which is still ongoing.

