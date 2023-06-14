Police investigating shooting at Alpharetta QuikTrip

article

Officers are searching for a gunman in a shooting at an Alpharetta QuikTrip Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Alpharetta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened before 6:15 a.m. at the gas station on the 3100 block of Old Milton Parkway.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. At last report, he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say the shooter fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. They are currently working to gather evidence and examine security footage to see if they can identify the gunman's identity.

Investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, contact the Alpharetta Police Department.