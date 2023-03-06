Police investigating man's death at Stone Mountain restaurant

article

Police are investigating the death of a man at a DeKalb County restaurant early Monday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say shortly before 4 a.m., they were called to the Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on the 5000 block of Memorial Drive.

At the East African restaurant, police say they found a 24-year-old man dead. The man's identity has not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the man's death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.