Mother dead, child rushed to hospital after shooting at Gwinnett County home

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Loganville Thursday morning.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say the incident happened on Bay Crest Court in Loganville.

According to a police spokesman, officers got a call Thursday from inside the home reporting gunfire.

Officers at the scene found a woman dead and a child shot. Medics have rushed the child to a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not released the identity of either victim.

Currently, officers say they have received a signed warrant to enter the home and begin investigating.

Officials say no one has been arrested in the case but that they are not searching for any suspects. They believe it was a domestic situation.

If you have any knowledge that could help investigators, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE