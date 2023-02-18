Police investigate fatal Upson County shooting as homicide

One suspect was arrested and charged with murder after a Saturday shooting in Thomaston.

Police said they responded to a "shots fired" call on Avenue G, near G Circle where they found a male victim they believed had been shot twice.

The victim, later identified as 21-year-old Delonzo Allen, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

During a homicide investigation of the incident, police said they took one person in for questioning. That individual was later identified as Samuel Simms, Jr. of Thomaston. He was charged with malice murder and criminal street gang activity.

Simms, Jr. is being held at the Upson County Jail.

Police their ongoing investigation could potentially result in more charges. Anyone with information related to the case should call 911 or the Thomaston Police Department at 706-741-6034.