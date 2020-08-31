Police investigate swastika graffiti in East Cobb

Only faint traces can be seen of the evil message intended to resonate from fences and signs across East Cobb County. But before the swastikas were scrubbed away or covered with fresh paint, the symbols were clear. A spokeswoman for the Anti-Defamation League said the symbols were spray-painted in random, but easily accessible locations.

“We’re standing together because we want the world, the state and Cobb County to know this is not who we are. This is not the spirit of Cobb County," said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz.

The interfaith community worked quickly to get rid of the disturbing images of hate and antisemitism as soon as the swastikas started cropping up in mid-August. Their message now—antisemitism and any form of discrimination are unacceptable in a civil society.

"What we're going do is put out an initiative for the entire community of bias training. We're going to urge people to stand up to hate and to make it clear we don't tolerate this in our back yard," said Rabbi Sernovitz, who leads Temple Kol Emeth in East Cobb.

Rabbi Daniel Dorsch hopes those responsible for the offensive graffiti will be brought to justice. However, he also believes a measure of forgiveness should be extended from the community.

"We know that this doesn't reflect the larger East Cobb community and we are encouraged by all the people from the community standing with us, but one act of hate is one too many. We would like the person who did this to come forward so we can have a dialogue about the hurtfulness of that symbol," said Rabbi Dorsh, who leads Congregation Etz Chaim in Marietta.

