Police investigate shooting at Canton car dealership
CANTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Canton car dealership on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 1 p.m. at the Hyundai dealership along Liberty Blvd.
Canton police said one person was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.
Canton police investigate a shooting at a car dealership on August 10, 2022. (FOX 5)
A person of interest was detained at the scene.
No names have been released.
The Canton Police Department is investigating.