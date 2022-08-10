Police investigate shooting at Canton car dealership

One person was injured in a shooting at a Canton car dealership on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the Hyundai dealership along Liberty Blvd.

Canton police said one person was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

Canton police investigate a shooting at a car dealership on August 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

A person of interest was detained at the scene.

No names have been released.

The Canton Police Department is investigating.