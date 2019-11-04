Police investigate road rage shooting in Atlanta

Several people were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a reported case of road rage led to a shooting in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to Lucile Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. around 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. Police said a group of men in a pickup truck was involved in a road rage incident with a man on a moped.

Investigators said the men in the truck got out and assaulted the moped driver.

Police said the moped driver then pulled out a gun and fired at the men, hitting one of them.

Officers said the moped driver then tried to get away. That’s when officers said the men in the truck chase him and hit him with the truck.

Everyone involved was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, but it is believed they will recover.