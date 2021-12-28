Police investigate double shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Two people are recovering after being shot Monday night in NW Atlanta.

It happened at a gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

One person was shot in the face and is in critical condition. Another person was shot in the leg.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the violence.

