Bodies found behind abandoned building in NW Atlanta, police say

Police said they found two men behind an abandoned building in Atlanta.

The bodies were found on Pelham Street.

They say the men appear to be in their late 30s.

AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING 6-YEAR-OLD, MOTHER IN FORSYTH COUNTY

Police said they do not suspect foul at this point in the investigation.

Police found two bodies behind an abandoned building on Pelham Street.

"We're going to wait for the medical examiner's findings at this point," Atlanta Police Department Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said

Investigators say they were brought to the scene by an anonymous tip.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE