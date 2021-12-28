Expand / Collapse search

Bodies found behind abandoned building in NW Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:57AM
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Two bodies found behind abandoned building in Atlanta

Investigators found the bodies on Pelhan Street. Police are investigating but do not suspect foul play.

ATLANTA - Police said they found two men behind an abandoned building in Atlanta.

The bodies were found on Pelham Street.

They say the men appear to be in their late 30s.

Police said they do not suspect foul at this point in the investigation.

Police found two bodies behind an abandoned building on Pelham Street. 

"We're going to wait for the medical examiner's findings at this point," Atlanta Police Department Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said 

Investigators say they were brought to the scene by an anonymous tip. 

