Police investigate double shooting off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

article

Police are investigating in northwest Atlanta where someone shot two men.

The Atlanta Police Department said both men were conscious when officers arrived at 775 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

The address matches a liquor store.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if police have identified a suspect or made arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE