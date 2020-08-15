Police investigate deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Rockwell Street SW. Police officers found a man who had been shot several times, lying on the sidewalk.

Authorities pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No word on any potential suspects.

An investigation continues.