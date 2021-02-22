Police investigate deadly shooting at apartments off Glenwood Road

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for the suspect involved in an early morning deadly shooting at an apartment complex off of Glenwood Road.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the Park 35 apartments located in the 3400 block of Robins Landing Way. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times.

The man, who police only identified as being in his 20s, died from his injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause and a suspect in the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.