Police investigate deadly shooting at apartments off Glenwood Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for the suspect involved in an early morning deadly shooting at an apartment complex off of Glenwood Road.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the Park 35 apartments located in the 3400 block of Robins Landing Way. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times.
The man, who police only identified as being in his 20s, died from his injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause and a suspect in the shooting.
