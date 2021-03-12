Police investigate deadly crash involving SUV, motorcycle in Clayton County

article

Police in Clayton County are investigating a deadly crash along Tara Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and McDonough Road to find a black and tan SUV and a motorcycle involved in a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was badly injured and died, police confirmed.

The SUV driver was taken to an area hospital and their condition was not known.

Clayton County police investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on March 11, 2021. (FOX 5)

The names of those involved have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

