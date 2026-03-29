Frontier flight investigated for verbal bomb threat at Atlanta airport

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The Brief A Frontier Airlines flight from Ohio was met by law enforcement at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following a reported bomb threat. Authorities moved the aircraft to a remote location to investigate the claim, which was eventually deemed not credible. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.



A verbal bomb threat from a passenger triggered a law enforcement investigation after a Frontier Airlines flight landed in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio, had just landed and was taxiing to the gate shortly after 5 p.m. when a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, a Frontier Airlines spokesperson said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft was directed to a remote location away from the terminal while law enforcement responded to investigate.

Passengers were reportedly taken off the plane and bused to the terminal. Authorities eventually determined that the threat made by the passenger was not credible.

Atlanta police said the incident involved an "unruly passenger," and the situation is not currently being treated as a hijacking.

While the threat was found to be a false alarm, the response followed standard safety protocols for reports of explosives on arriving aircraft.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the passenger who made the threat or confirmed if any charges have been filed.

It is also unclear if the investigation caused any significant delays for other arriving or departing flights at Hartsfield-Jackson.

What's next:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.