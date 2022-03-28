Police give all clear after bomb threat at South Fulton shopping center

article

South Fulton police have given the all clear after an investigation into an alleged bomb threat near a Dollar Tree on Old National Highway.

Police evacuated an entire shopping plaza shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw officers from South Fulton, College Park and Atlanta police departments.

After scanning the building with K9 officers trained to look for explosive devices, officials say no suspicious devices were detected.

The shopping plaza is now back open for business.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

