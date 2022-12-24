Expand / Collapse search
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a shooting at Microtel in Brookhaven. article

Police investigate a shooting at Microtel in Brookhaven on Dec. 24, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Brookhaven police are investigating what they believe is an attempted murder-suicide at a hotel. 

Police went to a Microtel Inn and Suites on Corporate Boulevard at around 9 a.m. Saturday after someone reported gunshots on the second floor of the hotel. 

Police said officers arrived at the scene in minutes and found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 

Police found a woman dead, face-down in an elevator. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.