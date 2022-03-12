Police investigate after deadly shooting at apartment complex in west central Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Freeze Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Police investigate after deadly shooting at apartment complex in west central Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Upson County
FOX 5 Atlanta

THOMASTON, Ga. - Thomaston Police responded to the scene of a homicide at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Officers received a ‘shots fired’ call and went to the Fairview apartment around 4:30 a.m. Police later found a victim outside one of the apartment buildings. 

The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said.

Investigators confirmed two people were detained for questioning. 

 Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information related to this case please call 911 or the Thomaston Police Department at 770-550-1409.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE