Police investigate after deadly shooting at apartment complex in west central Georgia

Thomaston Police responded to the scene of a homicide at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Officers received a ‘shots fired’ call and went to the Fairview apartment around 4:30 a.m. Police later found a victim outside one of the apartment buildings.

The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said.

Investigators confirmed two people were detained for questioning.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information related to this case please call 911 or the Thomaston Police Department at 770-550-1409.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE