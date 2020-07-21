Police identify 3 charged with murder of man at Gwinnett County apartments

article

Police have charged three suspects with murder during the investigation of the death of a man found outside an apartment complex in Gwinnett County Sunday.

According to Gwinnett County police, a Good Samaritan found the man outside the Paramont Apartments on the 4200 block of Pleasant Lake Village Lane on their way to work and called 911.

Investigators later identified the man as 20-year-old Lucas Andres Cruz Guzman. Police say Guzman lived at the complex.

When officers arrived shortly after 5:30 a.m., they discovered Guzman had a "traumatic injury" to his torso.

All three men have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials said Guzman got into some sort of altercation with three other men during a party at the apartments. The altercation eventually continued outside the apartment, where Guzman was stabbed several times, police said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, police released the names of the three suspects in Guzman's death. They are 24-year-old Gerson Survy, 30-year-old Saturnino Lopez Cardona, and 21-year-old Wilmer Mendez.

All three suspects have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

If you have any information on the possible homicide, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.