Police hunting for suspect near I-20, Highway 92 in Douglas County

Douglas County police confirmed Wednesday officers are searching for a suspect near Interstate 20 and Ga. Highway 92.

Police have not identified the suspect or explained what led up to the manhunt.

It's not known if the suspect is a threat to the public.

Traffic on I-20 westbound and eastbound near exit 37 is slowed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and observed patrol cars and other unmarked cars lining I-20, the exit ramp and areas off of Highway 92.

