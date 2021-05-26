Police hunting for suspect near I-20, Highway 92 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County police confirmed Wednesday officers are searching for a suspect near Interstate 20 and Ga. Highway 92.
Police have not identified the suspect or explained what led up to the manhunt.
It's not known if the suspect is a threat to the public.
Traffic on I-20 westbound and eastbound near exit 37 is slowed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
SKYFOX flew over the scene and observed patrol cars and other unmarked cars lining I-20, the exit ramp and areas off of Highway 92.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
