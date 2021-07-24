Police hunt for man armed with a handgun in Brookhaven area

The Brookhaven Police Department is warning people of a heavy police presence on Buford Highway and Clairmont Road where officers are searching for a man armed with a handgun in the woods.

Police said people should avoid the area. Police said residents in the surrounding areas — along Clairmont Road from Buford Highway to Clairmont Way, on Buford Highway from Clairmont Terrace to Afton Lane, and on Clairmont Place, Clairmont Way, Wilmont Drive, and Afton Lane — should remain in their homes and not open their doors for unknown persons.

Brookhaven PD officers responded at 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a report of a male armed with a gun inside the apartment complex at 3649 Buford Highway.

Police said the person was threatening to harm himself and allegedly fired one shot inside an apartment, which went through the floor.

Police said the suspect ran into a wooded area behind the apartment complex fired a gun at least twice.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions are at the scene, including the Brookhaven, Chamblee and Dunwoody Police Departments, North Metro SWAT team and Brookhaven Police Canine responding.

Police said there is a perimeter around the suspect at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The man is described as a 24-year-old with a full beard wearing a white shirt with a tiger logo on the back, long black pants, black Nike sandals and a black Adidas hat. He is armed with a handgun. Police asked the public to call 9-1-1 if they see anyone matching this man’s description.

Officials said a "very heavy police presence" is expected in the area until this person is apprehended.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

