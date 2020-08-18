Police: Hotel manager sexually abused women looking for a job

New details have emerged over the arrest of a man accused of several sex crimes by female job interviewees, as well as a woman who rented a room.

On August 18, officials announced the arrest of 51-year-old Chandulal Dhanani, a hotel manager in Phoenix. The reported crimes happened between January 2019 and June 2020 in the areas of 1500 N. 52nd St. and 5100 W. McDowell Rd.

On August 19, FOX 10 learned in all, six women have come forward to police, accusing Dhanani of sexual abuse. Investigators say the alleged crimes happened at an American Inn and a Budget In that the suspect manages.

Phoenix Police say reports came in about Chandulal Dhanani sexually abusing women by grabbing their body parts during job interviews. Another incident was reported by a guest.

Investigators say DNA evidence links Dhanani to an incident in January 2019, where the alleged victim took a forensic medical exam after telling police Dhanani became physical with her.

Former employee speaks

Jaquelin Chavez, who worked at the American Inn from 2014 to 2016, spoke with FOX 10 on August 19.

"Even after months of working there I was always nervous being around him," said Chavez.

On her first shift alone, Chavez said Dhaai pulled her into his office, and asked her out to dinner.

"He was like, 'don't tell your parents. Don't tell the manager, 'cause she'll get jealous,'" Chavez recounted. "He was like, 'do you like how I smell? This cologne, do you like it?'"

Chavez said Dhanani never touched her, but she has heard of sexual abuse allegations from other co-workers.

"They would go through front desk clerks constantly because he would do something inappropriate," said Chavez.

Chavez also said there may be more victims.

"I'm more surprised that it didn't happen sooner," Chavez said.

Dhanani is accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse and one count of assault, according to police. Meanwhile, detectives are asking anyone with information about the reported incidents to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.