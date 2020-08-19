Police: Gwinnett County woman stabbed husband to death

article

Police have charged a Gwinnett County woman in the deadly stabbing of her husband early Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the home on the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive just after 1 a.m. on Monday after reports of a domestic incident.

When they got to the home, officers found 53-year-old Brett Zachary dead from a stab wound.

Investigators spoke to the man's wife, identified as 51-year-old Roxanne Woodard-Zachary, who they say admitted stabbing her husband during a "domestic altercation."

After an investigation, officers arrested Woodard-Zachary on Tuesday and charged her with voluntary manslaughter.

If you have any information concerning the case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

