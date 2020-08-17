Police: Gwinnett County woman stabs husband to death during 'altercation'

Gwinnett County police have not charged a woman who admitted to stabbing her husband to death early Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the home on the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive just after 1 a.m. on Monday after reports of a domestic incident.

When they got to the home, officers found a man dead from a stab wound.

Investigators spoke to the man's wife, who they say admitted stabbing her husband during a "domestic altercation."

So far, after speaking with other witnesses and collecting evidence, police have not charged the woman.

Officials are not releasing the identity of either person involved until they notify the next of kin.

If you have any information concerning the case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

