Police: Gwinnett County woman missing for nearly 3 weeks

Gwinnett County police are searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Officials say on Oct. 18, 21-year-old Marshae Madison left her home on Country Walk Drive and hasn't been seen since. Madison has also not reported to her work.

Her family says that, though she left the home voluntarily, they are still worried about where she is.

Marshae is described as being about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information that can help police find Marshae, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).