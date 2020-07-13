Police: Gunman wanted in NW Atlanta shooting investigation

article

Police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a victim multiple times at a northwest Atlanta home.

Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Harwell Street Northwest at around 12:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found the victim, 35-year-old Powder Springs resident Ismaael Aleem, injured nearby.

Aleem told police that he was at a gathering at the house when an argument started and the suspect started shooting. Aleem, who says he didn't know why he was targeted, was hit multiple times by bullets.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot on the BeltLine.

Police described the gunman as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a heavyset build of around 260 pounds. He had a low cut fade haircut and was wearing a black shirt and red pants.

Medics took Aleem to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

