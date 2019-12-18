Police: Georgia man connected to dozens of car break-ins

Police have arrested a Cartersville man who they say broke into dozens of cars in the city, stealing everything from laptops to purses.

Police say the Cartersville man stole laptops, backpacks, phones, and more from cars in the city over months. (Cartersville Police Department)

Officers say they arrested Tavion Lakail Carter on Tuesday, after they connected him to dozens of entering auto thefts that occurred throughout the city over the recent months.

Police shared photos of just some of the items Carter is accused of stealing. On the table that are countless purses, backpacks, two laptops, multiple tablets, and at least 10 phones.

Carter is now charged with multiple counts of entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other charges connected to theft.

He is custody at the Bartow County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing with more charges pending.