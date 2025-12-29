Shooting involving police in DeKalb County under investigation, GBI says

The Brief Police and GBI are investigating a shooting involving police at a DeKalb apartment complex Officers examined a DeKalb police SUV and nearby items Authorities have not released specific details about the incident



A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex in DeKalb County after authorities were seen examining a police vehicle early Monday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the DeKalb County Police Department and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the East Ponce Village apartments on Wood Bend Drive in the Stone Mountain area shortly after 3 a.m.

Police activity was visible throughout the area as investigators inspected the scene, including items on the ground near a DeKalb County police SUV. Officers were seen walking around the vehicle and examining the surrounding area as the investigation continued.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the GBI confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta they are investigating an "officer involved shooting," but did not say if anyone had been injured. They also confirmed that the DeKalb County Police Department requested their assistance, which is standard procedure when an officer has been involved in a shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time if anyone was shot or what led to the shooting. DeKalb Police have not responded to a request for additional information about the shooting from FOX 5 Atlanta at this time.

This is a developing news report. Check back later for updates to this story.