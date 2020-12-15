Police: Fulton County officer hospitalized after crash on I-285

article

A Fulton County police officer is recovering in the hospital after their stopped patrol car was hit on Interstate 285.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the crash multi-vehicle happened in the area of I-285 northbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 2:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer had stopped with his emergency equipment activated when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Deontrez Williams.

After the impact, Williams' vehicle continued and hit another vehicle.

Medics took the officer to the hospital, where officials say they are in stable condition.

Williams has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

No one else was injured in the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

