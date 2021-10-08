Police: Fugitive wanted for deadly Athens accident on the run

article

Metro Atlanta police are searching for a fugitive who has been on the run after a fatal car wreck in Athens.

Police say 40-year-old Juan Manuel Romero Garrido is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, DUI alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a valid license.

The charges stem from a wreck on Feb. 7 on Tallahassee Road that killed 50-year-old Jefferson resident Christopher Nix.

Police said Juan Manuel Romero Garrido was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the wreck. He was hospitalized after the accident, along with two passengers in the other car.

Christopher Nix

Police now say Garrido has gone on the run and is a fugitive from justice.

If you have any information on Juan Manuel Romer Garrido's whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to Garrido's arrest and indictment.

