Police find missing Georgia woman with medical condition

Gwinnett County police say they successfully located a missing 24-year-old woman.

Keyanna Lloyd disappeared from her home on Monday. She went for a walk on Towering Pine Trail in Lawrenceville around 10:15 a.m. but never returned.

According to the police, she has a medical condition requiring her to be in constant contact with her family.

Lloyd is about 5'4" and weighs roughly 140 pounds. Investigators said she was wearing a white shirt with a black hoodie and grey pants when she left her home Monday morning. She was also wearing black high-top sneakers with rhinestones.

On Monday night around 11 p.m., officials say Lloyd was found by a passerby walking on New Hope Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Officials say she is in good condition and reunited with her family.