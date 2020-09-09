Police: Fight at Atlanta lounge ends with shootout, 2 injured

article

Police say two people have been injured after a gun battle outside of an Atlanta lounge early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that security ushered two groups outside of the Blue Flame Lounge on the 1000 block of Harwell Road after some discord inside the lounge.

Once in the parking lot, police say multiple people drew weapons, leading to a shootout.

One man was transported to the hospital in stable condition after he was hit in the shoulder. Another person was hit by shrapnel.

So far, police have not yet arrested anyone for the shooting.

