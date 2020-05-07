Expand / Collapse search

Police: Elderly man walking near road struck, killed in South Fulton

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON. Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police is investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened early Thursday morning.

Investigators said it happened on Jonesboro Road near Old Jonesboro Road around 1 a.m.   

The preliminary investigation showed that an elderly man who was walking near the roadway was struck by a passing vehicle and was killed. 

No word on whether the driver remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.