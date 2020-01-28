Police: Drug trafficking operation arranged from Hall County Jail

A Hall County narcotics trafficking investigation has ended with the arrest of two people, one of whom police say was already in jail.

Officials with the Hall County MANS Task Force said that they received information during a week-long investigation connecting 44-year-old Gillsville resident Myria Bouchereau and 48-year-old Larry Termane Nuckles of Gainesville with a methamphetamine distribution operation.

Investigators estimate the street value of the seized drugs to be around $14,500.

On Jan. 24, officers made contact with Bouchereau in the parking lot on the 1000 block of Jesse Jewel Parkway.

When officers tried to arrest Bouchereau, police say she drove off, hitting a patrol car and nearly hit another officer on foot.

The next day, deputies arrested Bouchereau at a home of an acquaintance located on the 1000 block of Lathem Drive. During that arrest, police say they found over 5 ounces of methamphetamine divided into 6 bags.

Investigators have charged Bouchereau with aggravated assault on a peace officer, criminal attempt to commit methamphetamine trafficking, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction, and leaving the scene of an accident with damage.

After Bouchereau's arrest, officers charged Nuckles with criminal attempt to traffick methamphetamine and use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

Police say Nuckles had been arranging the drug sales with Bouchereau from the Hall County Jail, where he's been since he was arrested in October of 2019 on charges of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine distribution.

They do not believe any other arrests are anticipated in the investigation.