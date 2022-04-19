Police: Officers shut down drug operation running next to Atlanta daycare

article

Atlanta police say they have arrested two people and seized guns and drugs at an operation running next door to a daycare center.

Officials say in February 2022, investigators received information that drugs were possibly being sold at a home on the 1400 block of Northwest Drive - which was extremely close to a fully operational daycare.

In their two-month investigation, the Atlanta Police Department's Narcotics Unit says they observed "several indicators" that drugs were being sold out of the home.

On April 16, investigators served a search warrant and found four firearms - one of which was stolen - 991 grams of cocaine, and over $100,000.

(Atlanta Police Department)

In their search, police arrested 71-year-old Robert Goodwin and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police also arrested Jacorey Kelley on an outstanding warrant.

Robert Goodwin (Fulton County Jail)

"The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the efforts of our Narcotics Unit, the investigators, and officers who bravely police in risky environments and put community safety first, as they arrest drug dealers and other violent criminals who make our city unsafe," the department wrote in a statement. We applaud all involved in this case for safely bringing this illegal operation to a close without incident."

If you have information of suspected criminal activity in the city, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.