Police: Driver hits and kills pedestrian near Conyers gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:16PM
Conyers
FOX 5 Atlanta

CONYERS, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol units responded to the scene of a deadly crash near a gas station in Conyers Thursday evening.

Investigators believe the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency that led to them hitting a pedestrian at a Chevron gas station.

The driver was transported by EMS.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available. 

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE