Police: Driver hospitalized after shooting on DeKalb County highway

Police are investigating a shooting on a DeKalb County highway that sent one victim to the hospital.

Police tell FOX 5 the victim was shot on Highway 78 in DeKalb County and then managed to drive to a gas station in Gwinnett.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.