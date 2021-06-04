Police: Driver hospitalized after shooting on DeKalb County highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting on a DeKalb County highway that sent one victim to the hospital.
Police tell FOX 5 the victim was shot on Highway 78 in DeKalb County and then managed to drive to a gas station in Gwinnett.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.