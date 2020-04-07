Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, another wounded

DeKalb County Police are investigating a drive-by shooting overnight that left one man dead and a second victim hurt.

Police were called out to reports of a shooting in the 8-hundred block of Needle Rock Drive just before midnight. When they arrived officers found two men shot, one fatally and the other man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives tell FOX5 the two men, described as being in their twenties, were standing in a carport area when at least one suspect drove up and started shooting them. Crime Scene technicians could be seen collecting multiple shell casings from the scene.

No details on the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle. The investigation continues.