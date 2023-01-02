Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks

article

A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.

Instead of stopping, police say the drivers sped off, but one of the vehicles got stuck on the CSX railroad tracks.

Both occupants of the car tried to run off, but officers took them into custody quickly.

The names of the suspects and their charges have not been released at this time. Police have also not released any information about the second vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.